Feb 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is abandoning its threat of a proxy battle to replace directors at takeover target Norfolk Southern Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Norfolk Southern has repeatedly rejected Canadian Pacific's takeover offers, hoping to persuade shareholders that it is better off as a standalone company. (on.wsj.com/1LeueEX)

