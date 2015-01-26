BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
CHICAGO Jan 26 Norfolk Southern Corp, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Monday said quarterly profit fell slightly due to falling coal volumes.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported fourth-quarter net income of $511 million, down from $513 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share were flat at $1.64. Analysts had expected $1.63. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.