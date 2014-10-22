(Recasts lead, adds CEO comments on possible rail mergers)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Oct 22 No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk
Southern Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday that mergers
between major railroads in the United States face too many
regulatory hurdles and cause too many problems to be worthwhile
at this point.
"Historically they (large mergers) have led to service
problems for some period of time," Wick Moorman told analysts in
a conference call after the company reported quarterly results.
"I just don't think they make sense at this particular time."
Moorman also said the Surface Transportation Board (STB),
the top U.S. rail regulator, would "not be too receptive" to any
proposed merger.
A recent bid by No. 2 Canadian railroad Canadian Pacific
Railway for No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp had fueled speculation
that Norfolk Southern could be next on the block if a deal went
through. Canadian Pacific announced this week that talks with
CSX had failed.
Analysts had predicted that getting a merger approved
between the railroads, as Canadian Pacific has a large U.S. rail
network already, would face tough scrutiny by the STB.
Norfolk Southern reported a higher quarterly profit on
Wednesday as the growing economy boosted freight volumes on its
network, but it fell short of Wall Street analyst forecasts.
Rail customers have complained this year of delays and
service problems. The delays prompted the STB to issue a
requirement earlier this month that all major railroads provide
more detailed weekly reports on their performance.
Norfolk Southern posted strong revenue growth of 12 percent
in its automotive business and 10 percent in its intermodal
freight, which reflect rising demand for cars and consumer
goods.
The company's operating ratio, or operating revenues as a
percentage of revenue, improved nearly 3 percentage points to 67
percent from 69.9 percent last year. A railroad's operating
ratio is seen as a key measure of performance by analysts.
Norfolk, Virginia-based Norfolk Southern reported earnings
per share on Wednesday of $1.79, up 17 percent from the $1.53 it
reported for the same quarter in 2013. Analysts had on average
expected earnings per share for the third quarter of $1.83.
The company reported revenue for the quarter of $3.02
billion, up 7 percent from same period the previous year. That
was slightly below analyst expectations of $3.07 billion.
Norfolk Southern shares were down nearly 0.9 percent at
$108.92 in morning trading.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by W Simon, Chizu Nomiyama
and Meredith Mazzilli)