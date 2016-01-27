CHICAGO Jan 27 No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, as coal freight volumes and other commodities continued a long-running slump.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $361 million or $1.20 per share, down nearly 30 percent from $511 million or $1.64 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings of $1.23 per share. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)