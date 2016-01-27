China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
CHICAGO Jan 27 No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, as coal freight volumes and other commodities continued a long-running slump.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $361 million or $1.20 per share, down nearly 30 percent from $511 million or $1.64 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings of $1.23 per share. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)