* 2nd-qtr net profit $1.79/shr vs est $1.74
* Revenue rises 8.6 pct to $3.04 bln
* Total volume rises 8 pct
July 23 U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern
Corp reported a better-than-expected second-quarter
profit, helped by higher volumes across its businesses as the
economy improves.
Norfolk Southern, which joins other U.S. and Canadian
railroads in reporting strong quarterly results, said overall
volume rose 8 percent in the three months ended June 30 as
shipments of building materials, metals and coal all rose.
Coal volumes, which had been declining due to the growing
availablity of cheap shale gas, rose 3 percent as rising gas
prices encouraged utilities to switch back.
Volumes in company's intermodal business rose 11 percent.
Net income rose about 21 percent, to $562 million, or $1.79
per share, from $465 million, or $1.46 per share, a year
earlier.
Railway operating revenue rose 8.6 percent to $3.04 billion
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.74 per share
on revenue $3.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Norfolk Southern's shares were up 0.8 percent at $108.43 in
light trading before the bell. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock
had gained about 40 percent in the past 12 months, beating the
27 percent rise in the S&P 500 railroads index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Ted Kerr)