Sept 19 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp
said weaker shipments of coal and merchandise as well as
lower fuel surcharge revenue would reduce its third-quarter
earnings from a year earlier.
Shares of Norfolk Southern, the country's third-largest
railroad, fell 5.5 percent in after-hours trading to $68.96
after the company forecast quarterly profit between $1.18 and
$1.25 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected $1.63 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A year ago, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported
$1.59 per share.
Lower coal and merchandise deliveries were offset partly by
higher intermodal volume but likely reduced revenue by about
$120 million from a year ago, the company said in a statement.
A mild winter and shift to low-cost natural gas have boosted
stockpiles of coal at utilities, cutting demand for new
shipments.
Norfolk Southern also said its fuel surcharge revenue is
expected to be about $80 million lower in the third quarter than
a year earlier.
The lower profit forecast also hit other railroad company
shares. No. 1 U.S. railroad company Union Pacific fell
2.6 percent in after-hours trading, CSX Corp dropped
more than 4 percent and Kansas City Southern declined
1.5 percent.
Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter results after the
market close on Oct. 23. It said it will further discuss its
third-quarter performance at a Citi conference on Thursday.