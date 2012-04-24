* Earnings per share $1.23 v. Street view $1.12

* Railway operating revenue increases 6 percent to $2.8 bln (Adds details of financial results)

April 24 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp reported higher quarterly profit that beat expectations, and said increases in general merchandise and intermodal revenue more than offset a drop in coal.

A double-digit increase in automotive shipment volume overshadowed a double-digit drop in coal traffic, with total volume up 1 percent in the quarter. Pricing gains and fuel surcharges drove revenue higher.

Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers that can be switched from one mode of transportation to another, such as from train to truck or train to ship.

Mild winter weather and the lowest natural gas prices in a decade cut demand for coal from utilities during the quarter.

Norfolk Southern, the third-largest publicly held U.S. railroad, on Tuesday reported net income increased to $410 million, or $1.23 per share, in the first quarter from $325 million, or 90 cents a share a year before.

Quarterly operating revenue for the Norfolk, Virginia-based company rose 6 percent to $2.8 billion, compared with the $2.75 billion average estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. railroad companies Union Pacific Corp, CSX Corp and Kansas City Southern all also reported higher first-quarter results despite the utility coal slide.

. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Bernard Orr, Phil Berlowitz)