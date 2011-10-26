* Q3 EPS $1.59 vs $1.41 Street view
* Operating revenue $2.89 bln vs $2.87 bln Street view
* Sees volume growth above broader US economy
* Shares up 4.5 percent in after-hours trade
(Adds company comment from analyst call, updates shares)
Oct 26 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp
(NSC.N) reported higher quarterly results that beat analyst
forecasts, sending its shares up nearly 5 percent, and forecast
continued volume growth above the broader U.S. economy.
Higher pricing, fuel surcharges and a 3 percent volume
increase drove profit higher in the third quarter.
The company said it benefited from tight truck capacity, as
well as growth in the automobile, export coal and domestic
intermodal businesses.
Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers
that can be moved from one form of transportation to another,
such as from train to ship or train to truck.
"As we look ahead over the short term we continue to see
signs pointing to overall, modest economic growth," Chief
Executive Officer Wick Moorman told analysts on a post-earnings
conference call. "And we anticipate that our overall volumes
will continue to grow at a rate somewhat greater than that of
the economy."
Norfolk Southern reported double-digit revenue increases in
its coal, general merchandise and intermodal businesses in the
quarter.
The company moved 23 percent more coal for export in the
third quarter than a year ago and forecast ongoing strength
into 2012.
About 55 percent of its coal exports went to Western
Europe, about 20 pct to Asia and the rest to South America.
"We achieved record RPU (revenue per unit) levels in
agriculture, metals and construction, paper, automotive and
coal, surpassing the records previously set in each of these
groups during the second quarter," Don Seale, chief marketing
officer, said on the conference call.
Third-quarter net income rose 24 percent to $554 million,
or $1.59 per share, from $445 million, or $1.19 per share, a
year ago, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said on
Wednesday.
That beat the average analyst estimate of $1.41 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Railway operating revenue rose 18 percent to $2.89 billion
for the third-largest publicly held U.S. railroad company,
compared with the average forecast of $2.87 billion.
Other big publicly held U.S. railroad companies -- Union
Pacific Corp (UNP.N), CSX Corp CSX.N and Kansas City Southern
(KSU.N) last week also reported higher quarterly profits.
Norfolk Southern operates about 20,000 route miles in 22
states and the District of Columbia and serves every major
container port in the eastern United States.
Its shares, which closed up 0.6 percent in regular trading
on Wednesday and 11 percent year-to-date, gained 4.5 percent in
after-hours trading to $72.90.
The Dow Jones Transportation average .DJT has fallen 6
percent so far in 2011.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)