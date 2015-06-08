TOKYO, June 8 Norges Bank Investment Management,
which manages the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, plans
to open an office in Tokyo to seek real estate investment
opportunities as the market has rebounded, a move that could
bring more investment in the property market.
"We are currently in the process of hiring and building a
team," said Line Aaltvedt, an adviser for communications and
external relations for Norges Bank Investment Management, a unit
of Norwegian central bank Norges Bank. She declined to
elaborate.
A rebound in Japan's real estate market has been driving
offshore investors with plentiful capital to look for investment
prospects in Japan.
The market recovery has been driven by aggressive monetary
expansion policies taken under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during
his two-and-a-half years in office.
Norges Bank Investment Management, which already invests in
Japan's stocks and bonds, has offices in London, New York,
Shanghai and Singapore.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)