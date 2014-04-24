(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)
OSLO, April 24 Norway's banks expect lower
lending margins to both households and companies in the coming
quarter, the central bank said in a quarterly lending survey on
Thursday.
"Banks expect lower margins on lending to both households
and enterprises in 2014 Q2," Norges Bank said in a statement.
For the first quarter, banks reported slightly higher
household credit demand, while slightly lower demand had been
expected, Norges Bank said. Corporate credit demand edged up.
Three months ago banks expected company credit demand to be
unchanged during the first quarter.
"There were only slight changes in overall credit standards
for both households and enterprises in Q1. Margins on lending to
enterprises fell," said the survey.
Top banks in Norway include DNB, Nordea,
Handelsbanken and Danske Bank.
