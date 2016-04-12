By John McCrank
NEW YORK, April 12 A key rule governing the U.S.
stock market that effectively forces stock orders to be sent to
the exchange displaying the best quoted price is outdated and
should be scrapped, said an executive of the world's largest
sovereign wealth fund.
The "order protection rule" was put in place in 2005 as part
of a broader framework known as Regulation National Market
System and was aimed largely at ensuring mom-and-pop retail
investors obtain the best price.
But retail orders almost never actually trade on stock
exchanges. Retail brokerages now sell the bulk of their orders
to other brokerage firms at prices at least as good as those
seen on exchanges. Those orders are then matched internally.
Institutional investors, however, hold 80 percent of U.S.
stocks and are far more active market participants, Øyvind
Schanke, chief investment officer of Norges Bank Investment
Management, said in an interview on Monday.
"The protected quote is not doing institutional investors
any favors," said Schanke. NBIM manages The Norwegian Government
Pension Fund Global's $830 billion fund.
"I would like to be the one in charge of where I am
executing and the protected quote protects price, it doesn't
protect size, and size is much more important to me than price."
Schanke and other critics of the order protection rule say
it has created a fragmented trading environment where high-speed
traders have an advantage.
A quote on an exchange for 100 shares priced a penny better
than a quote for 10,000 shares on another exchange will be hit
first, after which the price of the larger order on the other
exchange routinely moves away nearly instantaneously.
"Arguably, the total volume is much higher now than it was
15 years ago, but still, you have to be much lighter on your
feet in order avoid being picked off," Schanke said.
Algorithmic trading has become more challenging in the U.S.
market over the past couple of years, he said. As a result, NBIM
has focused on trading blocks of stock using off-exchange
trading platforms and it does around half of its volume using
telephone brokers.
NBIM has had success trading on IEX Group's alternative
trading system, where orders are slowed by 350 microseconds,
de-emphasizing speed in favor of larger trades, he said.
IEX has applied to become a public exchange, drawing the ire
of some trading firms and incumbent exchanges that say exchanges
are prohibited from slowing down orders.
