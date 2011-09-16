SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel said on Friday it plans to issue a convertible eurobond at end September or October to finance a planned buyback of its shares for $4.5 billion.

"I believe the (buyback) procedure will start in the end of September or early October," Vladimir Srzhalkovsky, Norilsk CEO told reporters. "Convertible bonds will be issued simultaneously to finance the buyback. Work is going on. The banks have been chosen," he added without providing more details. (Reporting By Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by John Bowker)