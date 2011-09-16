(Adds detail, background on RUSAL dispute)

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel said it will soon issue a convertible eurobond around to finance a $4.5 billion buyback of its shares.

"I believe the (buyback) procedure will start at the end of September or in early October," Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, Norilsk CEO, told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"Convertible bonds will be issued simultaneously to finance the buyback. The banks have been chosen," he added, without elaborating.

Norilsk's board approved on September 13 a buyback of 7.7 percent of its shares at $306 each, a total of $4.5 billion.

The offer came after the board of the world's biggest aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , rejected an offer for its shares, also at $306 each.

Norilsk has been pushing for a buyback to resolve a long-standing dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of Norilsk, and Oleg Deripaska, who controls RUSAL.

RUSAL, which holds a 25 percent stake in Norilsk, has consistently rejected the offer to sell shares, saying it would serve only the interests of Potanin's Interros.