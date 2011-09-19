Sept 19 Russia's metals giant Norilsk Nickel
said on Monday it may drop a plan to issue a
convertible bond to finance a $4.5 billion buyback of its shares
if the market conditions remain unfavourable.
"The arsenal of the company has sufficient instruments to
efficiently attract financing for the implementation of
strategic aims without using convertible bonds," Dmitry
Kostoyev, Norilsk deputy CEO for economy and finance said in a
statement.
CEO Vladimir Strzhalkovsky told reporters that Norilsk was
considering a convertible bond. These offerings can be costly to
issuers at times of stock market volatility as they represent an
option to buy stock to the holder.
(Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys)