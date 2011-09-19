Sept 19 Russia's metals giant Norilsk Nickel said on Monday it may drop a plan to issue a convertible bond to finance a $4.5 billion buyback of its shares if the market conditions remain unfavourable.

"The arsenal of the company has sufficient instruments to efficiently attract financing for the implementation of strategic aims without using convertible bonds," Dmitry Kostoyev, Norilsk deputy CEO for economy and finance said in a statement.

CEO Vladimir Strzhalkovsky told reporters that Norilsk was considering a convertible bond. These offerings can be costly to issuers at times of stock market volatility as they represent an option to buy stock to the holder. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys)