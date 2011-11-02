MOSCOW Nov 2 Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday it had successfully completed its offer to buy 14.7 million of its shares reprenting a stake of 7.7 percent for $4.5 billion.

It said in a statement that 119.8 million shares had been offered for the tender. The shares will be purchased pro rata with a ratio of 0.1, it said. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by John Bowker)