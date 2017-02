MOSCOW Aug 10 The board of Russia's metals giant Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) plans to discuss a new share buyback at an Aug. 15 meeting, a source close to the board told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Currently, in the conditions of high volatility and falling global markets a buyback would be the best investment tool for the company," the source said speaking on condition of anonymity.

Norilsk declined comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Aleksandras Budrys; editing by Maria Kiselyova)