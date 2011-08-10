* Board to discuss at Aug 15 meeting

* Pricing to take into account offer for RUSAL's Norilsk shares

* Norilsk shares up 3 pct (Changes source, adds details, background, share price)

MOSCOW, Aug 10 The board of Russia's Norilsk Nickel plans to discuss a new share buyback next week, Norilsk said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that the pricing of the new buyback will be determined at an Aug. 15 meeting, taking into account the latest offer by the company to buy Norilsk shares from the aluminium giant UC RUSAL .

UC RUSAL, controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, has a 25 percent stake in Norilsk. In December, it turned down a $13 billion offer from Norilsk to buy out the stake and another in March to buy 20 percent for $12.8 billion.

Norilsk has completed a $4.5 billion buyback programme approved by the Norilsk board at the end of last year as tycoon Vladimir Potanin sought to further marginalise rival Deripaska in a long-running boardroom battle.

Deripaska has clashed frequently with Potanin over Norilsk's strategy and in particular over the buybacks.

"Currently, in the conditions of high volatility and falling global markets, a buyback would be the best investment tool for the company," a source close to the Norilsk board told Reuters.

Norilsk shares rose by around 3 percent in Moscow following the announcement.