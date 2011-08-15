* Buyback approved, board yet to set volume and price

* Interros to propose cancelling shares bought by Norilsk

MOSCOW, Aug 15 The board of Russian metals group Norilsk Nickel approved a new share buyback but has yet to decide the number of shares to be purchased and their price.

Norilsk said large shareholder UC RUSAL would be invited to tender shares in the next 10 days. Before that, Norilsk's board will examine a proposal by independent experts on the number of shares to be bought and their price.

RUSAL will then have 10 more days to decide whether to sell some of its shares as part of the buyback, Norilsk said in a statement.

Larisa Zelkova, deputy CEO of Interros, the investment vehicle of tycoon Vladimir Potanin, which holds a 30 percent stake in Norilosk, told Reuters that Interros would propose cancelling those shares after the purchase.

Zelkova is also a board member of Norilsk.

Tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who controls the world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL, another Norilsk shareholder with a 25 percent stake, has clashed frequently with Potanin over Norilsk's strategy and buybacks.

RUSAL was not immediately available for comment.

Analysts rated the buyback and proposed cancellation of the purchased shares as positive for the company.

"Cancelling the treasuries is positive, and a generous act from Interros, which has been expected for some time," VTB Capital bank commented on the buyback.

Over the last couple of years, buybacks have rather been used to consolidate control or cash out, it said.

"In our view, by proposing to cancel shares, Interros may try to reduce management's control over the company," Alfa Bank analysts said in a note.

"If Norilsk's shares are cancelled, RUSAL's public relations campaign against Norilsk's corporate governance practice would have one less supporting factor."

"If the shares are indeed cancelled, the market should welcome the news, as corporate governance concerns will be partially alleviated," Troika Dialog bank said in a note. (Writing by Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Will Waterman)