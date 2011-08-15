* Buyback approved, board yet to set volume and price

* US RUSAL says decision not in the shareholders' interests

* Interros to propose cancelling shares bought by Norilsk

MOSCOW, Aug 15 The board of Russian metals group Norilsk Nickel has approved a new share buyback and was swiftly criticised by aluminium group UC RUSAL for acting in the interest of long-time rival shareholder Interros.

Norilsk said on Monday it has yet to decide the number of shares to be purchased and their price.

UC RUSAL, which holds a 25 percent stake in Norilsk, lashed out at the decision, saying it was "not aimed at meeting the interests of all the shareholders of the company, but exclusively those of the Interros group".

Interros, the investment vehicle of tycoon Vladimir Potanin, holds a 30 percent stake in Norilsk and has frequently clashed with UC RUSAL, controlled by rival tycoon Oleg Deripaska, over Norilsk's strategy and buybacks.

Norilsk said UC RUSAL would be invited to tender shares in the next 10 days. Before that, Norilsk's board will examine a proposal by independent experts on the number of shares to be bought and their price.

RUSAL will then have 10 more days to decide whether to sell some of its shares as part of the buyback, Norilsk said in a statement.

Larisa Zelkova, deputy CEO of Interros, told Reuters that Interros would propose cancelling those shares after purchase.

Zelkova is also a board member of Norilsk.

In December, UC RUSAL turned down a $13 billion offer from Norilsk to buy out the stake and another in March to buy 20 percent for $12.8 billion.

Some analysts welcomed the prospect of the shares being cancelled.

"If the shares are indeed cancelled, the market should welcome the news, as corporate governance concerns will be partially alleviated," Troika Dialog bank said in a note.

"In our view, by proposing to cancel shares, Interros may try to reduce management's control over the company," Alfa Bank analysts said in a note. (Writing by Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Will Waterman)