MOSCOW Aug 19 Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) said on Friday it had prepared an offer to top aluminium producer UC RUSAL (0486.HK) to buy back 15 percent of its shares for around $8.75 billion.

The offer to buy back the shares at $306 apiece, a 20 percent premium to the average market price over the last 6 months, is subject to approval by Norilsk's board at its Aug. 24 meeting and will be valid until Sept. 5, Norilsk said. (Reporting by Aleksandras Budrys, Editing by Douglas Busvine)