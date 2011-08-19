* Norilsk to offer 20 pct premium to 6-month average price

* Board to review Aug. 24; offer to run to Sept. 5

* Rusal to consider offer, views stake as strategic

* Analysts say RUSAL unlikely to accept

* Likely to be basis for offer to minorities

By Aleksandras Budrys

MOSCOW, Aug 19 Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel said on Friday it would offer to buy back 15 percent of its stock from UC RUSAL in a new attempt to resolve a long-running shareholder dispute.

Analysts said, however, that the offer by management loyal to major shareholder Vladimir Potanin was likely to be turned down by RUSAL's chief shareholder, Oleg Deripaska, paving the way for a buyback offer to be made on similar terms to minority shareholders.

Norilsk said it would be ready to buy back 15 percent of its shares from RUSAL for around $8.75 billion, or $306 apiece, equivalent to a 20 percent premium to the average market price over the last six months.

The offer is subject to approval by Norilsk's board at an Aug. 24 meeting and will be valid until Sept. 5, Norilsk said.

Earlier this week, Norilsk's board approved the buyback and said that it would first make an offer to buy shares from RUSAL.

RUSAL criticised the planned buyback, but said on Friday it would consider the offer.

"RUSAL considers its investment in Norilsk Nickel as strategic, and as a public company we discuss all the incoming proposals in accordance with the company's internal procedures of corporate governance," it said in an e-mailed statement.

Norilsk shares were up 0.3 percent at 6,500 roubles ($229) after the buyback news, making it the only gainer in the MICEX index , which extended recent steep losses to fall 3 percent. RUSAL shares closed down 3 percent in Hong Kong.

LOWBALL OFFER

Analysts noted the buyback offer was less generous than earlier bids by Norilsk to buy out Deripaska's RUSAL, which paid an estimated $14 billion in cash and stock for its 25 percent stake in 2008, just before Russia's economy and markets slumped.

Deripaska had hoped to merge the global leaders in aluminium and nickel production into a national champion, but was outmanoeuvred by Potanin in a battle for control of the Norilsk board.

"Given that the new price is below the previous offer, RUSAL will once again reject it. Nothing has really changed," said Maxim Matveev of ING Bank.

"RUSAL has the view that the stock is worth more. They are not really willing to sell."

In December 2010, RUSAL turned down a $13 billion offer from Norilsk to buy out its entire stake and another in March to buy 20 percent for $12.8 billion.

RUSAL has since taken steps to ease the cost of its $11.4 billion debt load, better positioning it to resist attempts to buy it out of Norilsk.

"The offer is almost certainly to be rejected, which is negative for RUSAL," said Barry Ehrlich, senior analyst at Alfa Bank in Moscow.

"This opens the door for a Norilsk buyback, the size of which is unknown but I guess around $3.5 billion. The buyback will likely be done at the same price as the offer, as earlier signalled by the Norilsk board."

Ehrlich cautioned, however, that if all minorities tender their shares they would only have around 10 percent of their offers filled, leaving them still holding 90 percent of their positions.

It would only take a 4 percent decline in the Norilsk share price from current levels for investors to lose money if they bought into Norilsk to participate in the expected buyback, said Erhlich, who kept his underweight rating on the stock. (Additional reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Erica Billingham) ($1=28.35 Rouble)