UPDATE 2-British regulator to investigate Sky takeover by Murdoch's Fox
* Fox confident of approval despite political opposition (Adds opposition lawmaker's quote, background on James Murdoch)
MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, plans to add more than $400 million from asset sales to its interim 2014 dividend, its deputy CEO said on Tuesday, according to RIA Novosti news agency.
Norilsk has embarked on a strategy of selling non-core assets to focus only on large, low-cost production projects.
The company, in which the firms of Russian billionaires Vladimir Potanin, Oleg Deripaska and Roman Abramovich have stakes, has vowed to return $2 billion a year to shareholders in 2013 and 2014.
The interim dividend for 2014 will include 50 percent of the company's pretax profit (EBITDA) as well as more than $400 million from asset sales, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Norilsk first deputy CEO Pavel Fyodorov as saying.
Norilsk has promised to pay out at least $1 billion in dividends from selling assets it deemed non-core.
Norilsk's dividend payment is a big source of financial support for the indebted aluminium giant Rusal, controlled by Deripaska. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzin; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON, March 16 The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.
LONDON, March 16 Japanese carmaker Toyota said it plans to invest 240 million pounds ($294 million) to upgrade its car plant in central England for future output, but retaining tariff-free access to EU markets after Brexit remained crucial.