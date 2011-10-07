MOSCOW Oct 7 Russian metals giant Norilsk
Nickel has mandated Citi and Societe General to
arrange a 5-year $1.5 billion loan for a buyback of its shares,
Interfax news agency said on Friday citing a banking source.
Norilsk's board approved on September 13 a buyback of 7.7
percent of its shares at $306 each, a total of $4.5 billion.
The offer came after the board of the world's biggest
aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , rejected an offer for
its Norilsk shares, also at $306 each.
A spokesman for Norilsk declined to comment.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)