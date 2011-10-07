MOSCOW Oct 7 Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel has mandated Citi and Societe General to arrange a 5-year $1.5 billion loan for a buyback of its shares, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing a banking source.

Norilsk's board approved on September 13 a buyback of 7.7 percent of its shares at $306 each, a total of $4.5 billion.

The offer came after the board of the world's biggest aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , rejected an offer for its Norilsk shares, also at $306 each.

A spokesman for Norilsk declined to comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)