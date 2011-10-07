* Ifax news agency said the loan secured for share buyback
* First syndicated loan for Norilsk since 2008
(Changes sourcing, adds detail)
MOSCOW Oct 7 Russian metals giant Norilsk
Nickel has mandated Citibank and Societe General to
arrange a five-year pre-export loan up to $1.5 billion, the
company said on Friday.
Earlier, Interfax news agency said the loan was secured to
support a buyback programme of its shares.
"The Facility will be used to finance general corporate
purposes," Norilsk said in a statement.
Norilsk's board approved on Sept. 13 a buyback of 7.7
percent of its shares at $306 each, a total of $4.5 billion.
The offer came after the board of the world's biggest
aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , rejected an offer for
its Norilsk shares, also at $306 each.
Last month, banking sources told Reuters that Norilsk
Nickel was in talks with banks for a loan of up to $3.5 billion
to buy back shares, potentially marking its first international
syndicated loan since 2008.
Three years ago, Norilsk signed a $1.5 billion, three-year
syndicated loan that was arranged and underwritten by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank, Calyon,
ING, RBS, Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance Dublin,
UniCredit HVB and WestLB.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Will Waterman)