May 14 Russia's Norilsk Nickel has
approached international banks for a syndicated loan of up to $2
billion for general corporate purposes, banking sources close to
the deal said.
The world's largest nickel and palladium miner sent out
requests for the loan to banks last week and the deal is
expected to be signed within six weeks, with around ten lenders.
Proceeds are likely to be used to pay a dividend, the
sources said.
Norilsk Nickel declined to comment.
"The loan will be done solely by international banks," said
one of the bankers. "It does not meet the return requirements of
Russian banks as the pricing is too low for them."
Norilsk raised a $900 million bridge loan in January this
year, and before that raised a $1.5 billion five-year pre-export
financing in January 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)