LONDON Oct 12 Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel's five-year, pre-export financing of up to $1.5 billion pays a margin of 225 basis points (bps) over LIBOR, bankers close to the deal said.

The all-in cost stands at 280-290 basis points, depending on how early banks commit to the deal, one banker added.

The loan, being arranged by mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Citi and Societe Generale , marks Norilsk's first syndicated loan since 2008.

The deal, which is for general corporate purposes, has launched to senior syndication and banks are being invited to join as mandated lead arrangers. There will then follow a general phase, a senior loans banker said.

On September 30, bankers said Norilsk was looking to raise around $3.5 billion to buy back shares. The board approved on September 13 a buyback of 7.7 percent of its stock at $306, a total of $4.5 billion.

Norilsk could use the new deal to go towards that buyback, but either way the firm is still looking to raise $3.5 billion for its funding requirements, the senior loans banker added.

In 2008, Norilsk signed a $1.5 billion, three-year syndicated loan arranged and underwritten by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank, Calyon, ING, RBS, Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance Dublin, UniCredit HVB and WestLB.

The deal was split between a $750 million of secured pre-export financing, a secured $550 million of revolving credit and an unsecured $200 million of revolving credit.

The secured tranches paid a margin of 85 bps over LIBOR, while the unsecured tranche paid 100 bps.

Norilsk is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch Ratings.

Norilsk Nickel declined to comment. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by David Hulmes)