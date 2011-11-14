* Norilsk says Caribbean court discontinues proceedings
* RUSAL preparing to appeal ruling
* Norilsk bought back $4.5 bln of its shares
MOSCOW, Nov 14 Norilsk Nickel,
the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on
Monday that it has successfully defeated all claims made by UC
RUSAL against it in a court in the Caribbean's St.
Christopher & Nevis.
"The judgment was delivered on November 11, 2011 and came
into effect upon its adoption by the court," Norilsk said in a
statement. "The proceedings were discontinued."
Norilsk Nickel was forced to suspend a multi-billion dollar
share buyback offer in February after the court issued an
injunction against it following a complaint by RUSAL, the
world's largest aluminium producer and a Norilsk shareholder.
However, after the court cancelled the injunction later that
month it proceeded with the share repurchase, ultimately buying
back 14.7 million shares for $4.5 billion.
Norilsk also said it will sue RUSAL for damages and legal
expenses.
In a separate statement, RUSAL said it will appeal the
decision.
"We do not agree with the court decision, and we are
preparing documents for an appeal," it said.
The company, which owns 25 percent of Norilsk Nickel, has
also filed claims in several other jurisdictions.
