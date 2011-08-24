MOSCOW Aug 24 Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Wednesday its board has approved an offer to buy back 15 percent of its shares held by Russia's RUSAL (0486.HK) for $8.75 billion.

The $306 per share offer is valid until 1400 GMT on September 5.

Norilsk Nickel said last week that it would make the offer, its third attempt to repurchase the shares and resolve a long-running shareholder dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska. [ID:nLDE77I082] (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; editing by Aleksandras Budrys)