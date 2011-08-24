MOSCOW Aug 24 Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), the
world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Wednesday
its board has approved an offer to buy back 15 percent of its
shares held by Russia's RUSAL (0486.HK) for $8.75 billion.
The $306 per share offer is valid until 1400 GMT on
September 5.
Norilsk Nickel said last week that it would make the offer,
its third attempt to repurchase the shares and resolve a
long-running shareholder dispute between rival oligarchs
Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska. [ID:nLDE77I082]
