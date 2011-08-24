* Norilsk to offer $306/shr, or $8.75 bln for 15 pct stake

MOSCOW, Aug 24 Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, has approved an $8.75 billion offer to buy back its shares from Russia's RUSAL in a bid to resolve a bitter shareholder dispute.

The $306 per share offer for a 15 percent stake, which represents a 20 percent premium to the weighted average market price for the past six months, was approved by Norilsk's board and is valid until 1400 GMT on Sept. 5.

"Norilsk Nickel believes that UC Rusal shareholders shall express interest in accepting the offer, considering the premium to current market price of the company shares," it said in a statement.

"The suggested transaction serves the best interest of MMC Norilsk Nickel shareholders as it shall provide for resolution of the longstanding conflict between particular groups of shareholders."

Norilsk Nickel said last week it would make the offer, its third attempt to repurchase the shares and resolve a long-running dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of Norilsk, and Oleg Deripaska, who controls RUSAL.

Deripaska's RUSAL paid an estimated $14 billion in cash and stock for its 25 percent Norilsk Nickel stake in 2008. The tycoon had hoped to merge the global leaders in aluminium and nickel production into a national champion, but was outmanoeuvred by Potanin in a battle for control of the Norilsk board.

Analysts said earlier they expected RUSAL to reject the offer, and the aluminium giant said on Wednesday that its representatives on the Norilsk Nickel board had voted against it.

"The offer to RUSAL is not in the interests of Norilsk Nickel and destroys the company's shareholder value," the company said in a statement.

"The management of MMC, instead of investing in the development of the company, which raises its value, and contributing to resolving the shareholder conflict, continues to defend their own interests and the interests of only one shareholder, namely the Interros group," it said. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; editing by Aleksandras Budrys and Will Waterman)