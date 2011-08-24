* Norilsk to offer $306/shr, or $8.75 bln for 15 pct stake
* RUSAL representatives voted against buyback offer
* Offer expires September 5.
(adds background, RUSAL comment)
MOSCOW, Aug 24 Norilsk Nickel , the
world's largest nickel and palladium producer, has approved an
$8.75 billion offer to buy back its shares from Russia's RUSAL
in a bid to resolve a bitter shareholder dispute.
The $306 per share offer for a 15 percent stake, which
represents a 20 percent premium to the weighted average market
price for the past six months, was approved by Norilsk's board
and is valid until 1400 GMT on Sept. 5.
"Norilsk Nickel believes that UC Rusal shareholders shall
express interest in accepting the offer, considering the premium
to current market price of the company shares," it said in a
statement.
"The suggested transaction serves the best interest of MMC
Norilsk Nickel shareholders as it shall provide for resolution
of the longstanding conflict between particular groups of
shareholders."
Norilsk Nickel said last week it would make the offer, its
third attempt to repurchase the shares and resolve a
long-running dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin,
whose Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of
Norilsk, and Oleg Deripaska, who controls RUSAL.
Deripaska's RUSAL paid an estimated $14 billion in cash and
stock for its 25 percent Norilsk Nickel stake in 2008. The
tycoon had hoped to merge the global leaders in aluminium and
nickel production into a national champion, but was
outmanoeuvred by Potanin in a battle for control of the Norilsk
board.
Analysts said earlier they expected RUSAL to reject the
offer, and the aluminium giant said on Wednesday that its
representatives on the Norilsk Nickel board had voted against
it.
"The offer to RUSAL is not in the interests of Norilsk
Nickel and destroys the company's shareholder value," the
company said in a statement.
"The management of MMC, instead of investing in the
development of the company, which raises its value, and
contributing to resolving the shareholder conflict, continues to
defend their own interests and the interests of only one
shareholder, namely the Interros group," it said.
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; editing by Aleksandras Budrys
and Will Waterman)