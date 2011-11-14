MOSCOW Nov 14 Norilsk Nickel,
the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on
Monday that it has successfully defeated all claims made by UC
RUSAL against it in a court in the Caribbean's St.
Christopher & Nevis.
"The judgment was delivered on November 11, 2011 and came
into effect upon its adoption by the court," Norilsk said in a
statement. "The proceedings were discontinued."
Norilsk Nickel was forced to suspend a multi-billion dollar
share buyback offer in February after the court issued an
injunction against it following a complaint by RUSAL, the
world's largest aluminium producer and a Norilsk shareholder.
Norilsk also said it will sue RUSAL for damages and legal
expenses.
In a separate statement, RUSAL said it will appeal the
decision.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)