MOSCOW, June 6 Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest miner of nickel and palladium, said on Wednesday its profit attributable to shareholders rose to $3.6 billion in 2011 from $3.3 billion in 2010.

The company expected to report a net profit of around $5 billion for 2011, broadly flat on the previous year, Norilsk chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said in January.

Its revenues rose 11 percent to $14.1 billion last year.

The board of Norilsk's earlier recommended a dividend of 196 roubles ($5.94) per share for 2011, up 8.9 percent on last year. ($1 = 32.9987 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)