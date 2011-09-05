MOSCOW, Sept 5 The board of the world's top
aluminium producer UC RUSAL said on Monday it had
unanimously rejected a $8.75 billion offer by mining giant
Norilsk Nickel to buy back its shares.
The $306 per share offer for a 15 percent stake, which
represents a 20 percent premium to the weighted average market
price for the past six months, was approved by Norilsk's board
and was valid until 1400 GMT on Sept. 5.
Norilsk said that it plans now to make a buyback offer to
other shareholders.
"Norilsk's board will meeet in the near future to discuss
the parametres of the buyback. The date for the meeting has not
been set yet," a Norilsk spokeswoman said.
Norilsk Nickel made the buyback offer last month in its
third attempt to repurchase the shares and resolve a
long-running dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin,
whose Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of
Norilsk, and Oleg Deripaska, who controls RUSAL.
Deripaska's RUSAL paid an estimated $14 billion in cash and
stock for its 25 percent Norilsk Nickel stake in 2008. The
tycoon had hoped to merge the global leaders in aluminium and
nickel production into a national champion, but was
outmanoeuvred by Potanin in a battle for control of the Norilsk
board.
Analysts said earlier they expected RUSAL to reject the
offer.
(Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys, Editing by Douglas Busvine)