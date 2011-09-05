(Adds company statements)

MOSCOW, Sept 5 The board of the world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL on Monday unanimously rejected an $8.75 billion offer by mining giant Norilsk Nickel to buy back its 15 percent stake in Norilsk.

"The Board of Directors believes the proposed terms of the deal do not reflect the fundamental value of a major stake in Norilsk Nickel, which remains a strategic investment for RUSAL," RUSAL said in an e-mailed statement.

The $306 per share offer for a 15 percent stake, which represents a 20 percent premium to the weighted average market price for the past six months, was approved by Norilsk's board and was valid until 1400 GMT on Monday.

Norilsk said that it plans now to make a buyback offer to other shareholders.

"Norilsk's board will meet in the near future to discuss the parameters of the buyback. The date for the meeting has not been set yet," a Norilsk spokeswoman said.

Norilsk Nickel made the buyback offer last month in its third attempt to repurchase the shares and resolve a long-running dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of Norilsk, and Oleg Deripaska, who controls RUSAL.

Interros, Potanin's investment vehicle, said that it would propose to minority shareholders buyback conditions similar to those in the offer to RUSAL.

"We do not believe it just that such generous buyback conditions should be offered to only one Norilsk Nickel shareholder," it said in an e-mailed statement.

"After the rejection of the offer by RUSAL, the same offer should be made to all holders of shares and American Depositary Receipts of Norilsk Nickel."

Deripaska's RUSAL paid an estimated $14 billion in cash and stock for its 25 percent Norilsk Nickel stake in 2008. The tycoon had hoped to merge the global leaders in aluminium and nickel production into a national champion, but was outmanoeuvred by Potanin in a battle for control of the Norilsk board.

Analysts said earlier they expected RUSAL to reject the offer. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys and Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Helen Massy-Beresford)