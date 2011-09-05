(Adds company statements)
MOSCOW, Sept 5 The board of the world's top
aluminium producer UC RUSAL on Monday unanimously
rejected an $8.75 billion offer by mining giant Norilsk Nickel
to buy back its 15 percent stake in Norilsk.
"The Board of Directors believes the proposed terms of the
deal do not reflect the fundamental value of a major stake in
Norilsk Nickel, which remains a strategic investment for RUSAL,"
RUSAL said in an e-mailed statement.
The $306 per share offer for a 15 percent stake, which
represents a 20 percent premium to the weighted average market
price for the past six months, was approved by Norilsk's board
and was valid until 1400 GMT on Monday.
Norilsk said that it plans now to make a buyback offer to
other shareholders.
"Norilsk's board will meet in the near future to discuss the
parameters of the buyback. The date for the meeting has not been
set yet," a Norilsk spokeswoman said.
Norilsk Nickel made the buyback offer last month in its
third attempt to repurchase the shares and resolve a
long-running dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin,
whose Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of
Norilsk, and Oleg Deripaska, who controls RUSAL.
Interros, Potanin's investment vehicle, said that it would
propose to minority shareholders buyback conditions similar to
those in the offer to RUSAL.
"We do not believe it just that such generous buyback
conditions should be offered to only one Norilsk Nickel
shareholder," it said in an e-mailed statement.
"After the rejection of the offer by RUSAL, the same offer
should be made to all holders of shares and American Depositary
Receipts of Norilsk Nickel."
Deripaska's RUSAL paid an estimated $14 billion in cash and
stock for its 25 percent Norilsk Nickel stake in 2008. The
tycoon had hoped to merge the global leaders in aluminium and
nickel production into a national champion, but was
outmanoeuvred by Potanin in a battle for control of the Norilsk
board.
Analysts said earlier they expected RUSAL to reject the
offer.
(Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys and Polina Devitt; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Helen Massy-Beresford)