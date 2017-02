MOSCOW Aug 19 UC RUSAL (0486.HK), the world's top aluminium producer, said on Friday it would consider an offer by metals giant Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) to buy back 15 percent of Norisk's shares for $8.75 billion.

"RUSAL considers its investment in Norilsk Nickel as strategic, and as a public company we discuss all the incoming proposals in accordance with the company's internal procedures of corporate governance," RUSAL said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Aleksandras Budrys, Editing by Douglas Busvine)