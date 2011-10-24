(Releads, adds details)

* Nickel output down 2.2 percent year-on-year

* Palladium output down 5.1 percent

MOSCOW, Oct 24 The world's top nickel and palladium producer, Russia's Norilsk Nickel , said on Monday output of these two metals declined in the first nine months of this year from the same period a year ago, but did not explain the decline.

It said in a statement that nickel output was 215,481 tonnes in January-September, down 2.2 percent, while palladium output declined by 5.1 percent to 2.1 million ounces.

Norilsk has said that its main divisions will have to invest heavily to keep production steady as the quality of extracted ores is decreasing.

Norilsk said its copper output in the first nine months of 2011 was 279,505 tonnes, down 5.3 percent year-on-year, while platinum output remained unchanged at 531,000 ounces. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; editing by Lidia Kelly and Keiron Henderson)