MOSCOW, Oct 24 The world's top nickel and
palladium producer, Russia's Norilsk Nickel , said on
Monday output of these two metals declined in the first nine
months of this year from the same period a year ago, but did not
explain the decline.
It said in a statement that nickel output was 215,481 tonnes
in January-September, down 2.2 percent, while palladium output
declined by 5.1 percent to 2.1 million ounces.
Norilsk has said that its main divisions will have to invest
heavily to keep production steady as the quality of extracted
ores is decreasing.
Norilsk said its copper output in the first nine months of
2011 was 279,505 tonnes, down 5.3 percent year-on-year, while
platinum output remained unchanged at 531,000 ounces.
