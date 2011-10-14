MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian metals giant Norilsk
Nickel posted a 22 percent fall in first half profit
on Friday after taking a one-off hit from the disposal of its
loss-making electricity unit.
The company, the world's largest producer of nickel and
palladium, said net profit was $1.8 billion for the six months
to end June, down from $2.3 billion in the same period last
year.
"The net profit reduction was caused by a loss on
discontinued operations related to disposal of (power company)
OGK-3 shares, amounting to $560 million," it said in a
statement.
Revenue rose by 24 percent to $7.3 billion from $5.9 billion
in the first half of 2010, Norilsk said in the statement.
Revenue from metals sales also rose by 24 percent
year-on-year to $6.96 billion, it said.
(Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by John Bowker)