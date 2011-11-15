MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia's Norilsk Nickel plans to borrow up to 70 billion roubles ($2.3 billion) in loans from the country's top lender Sberbank , the miner said on Tuesday.

Norilsk, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said that its board of directors agreed to borrow up to 9 billion roubles and up to 61 billion roubles in two credit lines, both with up to five years maturity under a rate of 9.5 percent.

Norilsk spokeswoman told Reuters the company plans to use funds for strategic goals and to finance operation expenses. ($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Alfred Kueppers)