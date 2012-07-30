MOSCOW, July 30 Viktor Sprogis has quit his post
as deputy general director and head of sales and distribution at
Russia's Norilsk Nickel after an 11-year
stint to "focus on his own project", the mining company said.
Norilsk, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer,
was unable to give any further details on what Sprogis's own
project was and whether this involved metals trading.
It said Norilsk's management had "no complaints" about his
service.
Sprogis, a high-profile figure particularly in the palladium
market, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Oleg Pivovarchuk, first deputy general director for external
economic activities, will become head of sales, a Norilsk
spokesman said.
