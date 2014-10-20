Gaborone Oct 20 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's top nickel and palladium producer, said
it had agreed to sell stakes in two African nickel mines for
$337 million to BCL, a Botswana-based copper mining firm looking
to expand.
Norilsk will transfer to BCL its 50 percent interest in the
Nkomati nickel and chrome mine, in South Africa, and its 85
percent stake in the Tati Nickel Mining Company, in Botswana,
the two companies said on Monday.
BCL will also assume all attributable outstanding debt and
environmental and rehabilitation liabilities associated with the
assets.
Norilsk embarked on a new strategy last year that includes
pulling out of international assets that it has identified as
non Tier-1 mining operations. Tier-1 is an industry designation
for what are typically the biggest and lowest-cost mines.
"The sale of the African operations marks a major milestone
in our commitment to deliver the new corporate strategy. The
transaction is part of the management's roadmap to release
capital from non-core assets and will have a positive impact on
the company's return on invested capital", Pavel Fedorov,
Norilsk Nickel First Deputy CEO said in a statement.
The deal marks Norilsk Nickel's full exit from its African
holdings and follows earlier disposals of its Australian assets.
It still holds assets in Finland.
As part of the deal, BCL will take over from Norilsk Nickel
subsidiary Metal Trade Overseas AG (MTO) a commitment to buy the
concentrate from the Nkomati operation.
At the same time Norilsk's MTO will enter into an agreement
to buy nickel matte from BCL, which the Russian company will
process at its Harjavalta refinery in Finland.
Citi analysts said they viewed the deal as a positive for
Norilsk, "mainly due to the cash inflow and boost to the
dividend that the transaction will have".
The acquisition is BCL's first significant investment in
South Africa.
Once the deal is concluded, BCL will treat concentrate from
both Tati Nickel and Nkomati at its smelter in Botswana, which
is expected to optimize the company's operations and deliver
economic and social benefits to the region.
"BCL is now evolved as a regional player, with high quality
mining assets, supported by a strong metallurgical complex,"
Akolang Tombale, chairman of the board of directors, said in a
statement.
Completion of the sale is subject to regulatory approvals
and customary closing conditions. It is not subject to any
financing conditions and is expected to occur within the next
six months.
Barclays acted as exclusive financial adviser for Norilsk
Nickel and AFI for BCL.
(With reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jane Baird)