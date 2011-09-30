By Michelle Meineke and Polina Devitt
LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 30
LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russian metals group
Norilsk Nickel is in talks with banks for a loan of up
to $3.5 billion to buy back shares, potentially marking its
first international syndicated loan since 2008, banking sources
said on Friday.
Norilsk's board approved a buyback of 7.7 percent of its
shares at $306 on Sept. 13, a total of $4.5 billion.
Negotiations are going on with six banks that are part of
Norilsk's primary lending group, which largely consists of
European banks, a European banker said.
Norilsk declined to comment.
Norilsk is approaching the international loan market at a
time when European lenders are facing increasingly limited
liquidity amid intensifying dollar funding concerns, which has
resulted in a rising pricing trend.
Norilsk Nickel announced on Sept. 19 it may drop a plan to
issue a convertible bond to finance the share buyback if the
market conditions remain unfavourable. .
"The arsenal of the company has sufficient instruments to
efficiently attract financing for the implementation of
strategic aims without using convertible bonds," Dmitry
Kostoyev, Norilsk deputy CEO for economy and finance said in a
statement at the time.
In 2008, Norilsk signed a $1.5 billion, three-year
syndicated loan that was arranged and underwritten by Bank of
Tokyo- Mitsubishi UFJ, Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank, Calyon,
ING, RBS, Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance Dublin,
Unicredit HVB and WestLB.
The deal was split between a $750 million secured pre-export
financing, a secured $550 million revolving credit and an
unsecured $200 million revolving credit.
The secured tranches paid a margin of 85 basis points (bps)
over LIBOR, while the unsecured tranche paid 100 bps.
Norilsk is rated AA+ by Standard and Poor's and Baa2 by
Moody's.
(Writing by Michelle Meineke; Editing by David Cowell)