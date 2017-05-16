BEIJING May 16 Chinese defense conglomerate China North Industries Group Corp (Norinco) signed a framework agreement with state-run oil company Saudi Aramco to build a refinery and chemical complex in northeast China, industry and government officials said on Tuesday.

The planned projects, including a 300,000 barrels per day refinery and a 1 million tonnes-per-year ethylene complex, were estimated to cost 69.5 billion yuan ($10.09 billion), according to one industry official with knowledge of the agreement.

The framework pact follows a memorandum of understanding the two companies signed in March. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)