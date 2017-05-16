(adds background, no comment from companies)
BEIJING May 16 Chinese defence conglomerate
China North Industries Group Corp (Norinco) has signed a
framework agreement with state-run oil company Saudi Aramco
to build a refinery and chemicals complex in
northeast China, industry and government officials said on
Tuesday.
The planned projects -- including a 300,000 barrels per day
refinery and an ethylene complex with annual capacity of 1
million tonnes -- are to be built at an estimated cost of 69.5
billion yuan ($10.09 billion), according to one industry
official with knowledge of the agreement.
The framework pact, which follows a memorandum of
understanding in March, marks one of the high-profile agreements
signed during China's Belt and Road Forum, the first summit
under President Xi Jinping's ambitious plan to promote global
trade and investment.
The investment would boost Aramco's presence in China's
massive refining industry, adding to its 25 percent stake in the
Fujian refinery in southeast China operated by state refiner
Sinopec Corp.
Aramco could not immediately comment on the report and a
Norinco representative was not immediately available for
comment.
Norinco, the state defence giant that also runs oil and gas
businesses, won regulatory approval in 2015 to build the
refinery and petrochemicals complex in Panjin, Liaoning
province, Reuters has reported.
Industry analysts have cast doubt over the feasibility of
adding a large plant in the region, which traditionally has
surplus refining capacity and is far from the main consuming
regions.
($1 = 6.8856 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Additional reporting by Reem
Shamseddine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Editing by David Goodman)