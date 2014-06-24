OSLO, June 24 Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro will invest 80 million crowns ($13.07 million) in new casting technology at its Aardal and Hoeyanger plants to better serve the automotive industry, the company said on Tuesday.

In order to make lighter, fuel-efficient vehicles, car makers are gradually switching from steel to aluminium components.

"This investment is strategically important, and fits very well with our strategy to high-grade our product portfolio and to become experts on advanced casthouse products," Hydro said. ($1 = 6.1186 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)