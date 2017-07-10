FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Orkla seeks "attractive assets" to buy after Sapa sale
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 10, 2017 / 8:26 AM / a day ago

Orkla seeks "attractive assets" to buy after Sapa sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian consumer goods maker Orkla's Chief Executive Peter Ruzicka made the following statements after announcing the sale of the company's stake in Sapa:

** "Our first priority is to find attractive assets to buy, that fit our strategy."

** "We want to remain an investment-grade company."

** Adds that for Orkla to remain an investment-grade firm, the debt can at the most amount to 2.5-3 times the company's EBITDA

** Says Orkla will be "far below" that hurdle even after paying a special dividend from the Sapa sale (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.