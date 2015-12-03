(Adds quotes, details)
OSLO Dec 3 Norsk Hydro, one of the
world's largest aluminium producers, launched new cost cuts on
Thursday to combat a sharp decline in prices triggered by an
oversupply of metal from China.
By the end of 2019, the company aims to reduce its annual
costs by 2.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($335.70 million), of
which 1.1 billion would come in 2016, it said in a statement
ahead of a two day investor conference in London.
The new plan follows cost cuts of 4.5 billion crowns since
2011.
The benchmark three-month aluminium price has
tumbled nearly 30 percent in the past year to six and a half
year lows, pressured by output exceeding demand.
China's production of aluminium is expected to be 2-2.5
million tonnes higher than the country's consumption in 2016,
resulting in a global oversupply of up to 1 million tonnes,
Norsk Hydro said.
"Market conditions have deteriorated compared to a year
ago," Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said.
But the company also said the market outlook for 2017 was
better and could potentially see a return to a global
undersupply of aluminium.
"At today's prices, around 50 percent of global smelter
capacity is expected to be incurring cash losses, making
curtailments, which are needed to balance the market in the
medium term, more likely," Brandtzaeg said.
Norsk Hydro predicted global demand would rise by around
four percent this year and four to five percent in 2016, and by
three to four percent per year over the next decade.
The company plans to increase its overall investments next
year to 8.6 billion crowns from 5.8 billion in 2015 as it moves
ahead with building a pilot plant in Norway aimed at producing
aluminium using less power.
It also said the estimated capital expenditure necessary to
sustain its current business was raised to 3.5-4 billion crowns
from a previous forecast of 3.5 billion, reflecting inflationary
pressures and an update to the company's portfolio.
($1 = 8.6386 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen. Editing by Jane
Merriman)