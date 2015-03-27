OSLO, March 27 Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, has signed a long-term power contract with Switzerland's Axpo Trading for a pilot plant in Norway, it said on Friday.

"The contract covers a fourth of the Karmøy pilot plant's power needs in the period 2021-2030," Hydro said in a statement.

It includes annual supply of 0.25 terrawatt hours (TWh) over 10 years from the beginning of 2021, and a total delivery of 2.5 TWh.

The firm has already signed a contract with Lyse Produksjon for 330 GWh annually, a third of the plant's power needs, for the period 2031-2040.

The Karmoey pilot plant in Norway is for full-scale industrial testing of Hydro's so-called HAL4e technology and is expected to have an annual aliminium production capacity of 75,000 tonnes and to cost around 3.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($514.51 mln). (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)