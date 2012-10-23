OSLO, Oct 23 Norsk Hydro reported the
following underlying operating results by division for the third
quarter (figures in millions of Norwegian crowns):
Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Forecast*
Bauxite/alumina -386 302 -372
Primary Metal -10 653 -78
Metal markets 7 93 80
Rolled products 214 124 135
Extruded products 27 40 21
Energy 220 506 218
Corporate -64 -73 -144
TOTAL 8 1,646 -147
NOTE
- Full name of the Norwegian aluminium group is Norsk Hydro
ASA.
- (*) Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters poll of
12 analysts.
