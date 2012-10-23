OSLO, Oct 23 Norsk Hydro reported the following underlying operating results by division for the third quarter (figures in millions of Norwegian crowns): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Forecast* Bauxite/alumina -386 302 -372 Primary Metal -10 653 -78 Metal markets 7 93 80 Rolled products 214 124 135 Extruded products 27 40 21 Energy 220 506 218 Corporate -64 -73 -144 TOTAL 8 1,646 -147 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian aluminium group is Norsk Hydro ASA. - (*) Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)