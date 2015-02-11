* Underlying operating profit NOK 2.89 mln vs forecast 2.29 bln

* Offers dividend above forecast, raises dividend policy

* Invests $514.5 mln in new pilot plant

* Confirms market growth outlook (Adds detail, investment, background)

OSLO, Feb 11 Norway's Norsk Hydro, one of the world's biggest aluminium producers, posted a six-fold jump in underlying operating profit and said it would permanently raise its dividend payout ratio.

"Higher realized aluminium prices, product premiums and realized alumina prices all had a significant positive impact on developments for the quarter together with the substantial strengthening of the US dollar compared to the Norwegian crown and Brazilian real," the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm reported fourth-quarter underlying operating profit of 2.89 billion Norwegian crowns ($381.21 million), up from 471 million crowns in the year-ago period and beating forecasts for 2.29 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

The company plans to pay a 1 crown dividend per share for 2014, up from 0.75 crowns in 2013 and above a mean forecast for 0.83 crowns. It also raised its dividend policy to a 40 percent payout ratio during a business cycle from previously 30 percent.

Norsk Hydro, one of Norway's largest industrial companies with operations from Brazil to Qatar, will invest 3.9 billion crowns ($514.5 mln) in a pilot aluminium plant for full-scale industrial testing of its so-called HAL4e technology, claiming to have the world's most energy and climate efficient aluminium production technology.

The project is supported by a contribution of 1.5 billion crowns from Enova, a Norwegian public enterprise which supports new energy and climate-related technology.

The firm confirmed its outlook that demand for primary aluminium will grow 3-4 percent in the world excluding China in 2015. ($1 = 7.5811 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)