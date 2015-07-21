* Q2 underlying EBIT NOK 2.67 bln vs NOK 2.34 bln forecast

* Aluminium products segments boosts results

* Revises down outlook for global demand ex China (Adds share price, analyst, figures from rival)

By Stine Jacobsen

OSLO, July 21 Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, beat second-quarter profit forecasts as demand for finished products such as components, strips and foils offset the impact of falling metal prices.

The Norwegian company cut forecasts for global primary aluminium demand growth excluding China for the second quarter running, and said there was more excess aluminium in global markets than it had previously estimated.

But it said better performances from its rolled products and Sapa business, a joint venture with Norway's Orkla, were helping it to cope, sending its shares more than 4 percent higher in early Tuesday trading.

"It was very important for the share that there was a beat in this report as the share has traded along with negative earnings revisions for the last 4-5 months," Nordea Markets analysts said, referring to recent cuts in analysts' profit forecasts as aluminium prices have fallen.

The three-month price of aluminium -- used in the aerospace, construction and automotive sectors -- was around $1,700 per tonne on Tuesday, down from around $2,000 in May as exports from China and Russia saturate the market.

Norsk Hydro shares are down around 24 percent over the last three months. At 0750 GMT, they were up 1.6 percent at 32.63 crowns, one of the biggest rises among European blue-chips.

Nordea Markets has a "buy" rating on Norsk Hydro shares.

The company reported a jump in second-quarter underlying operating profit to 2.67 billion Norwegian crowns ($324 million) from 544 million in the year-ago period, above forecasts for 2.34 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts..

It trimmed its 2015 global forecast for primary aluminium demand growth to 2-3 percent from 3 percent excluding China, and to 5 percent from 6 percent when China is included.

The firm, one of Norway's largest industrial companies with operations from Brazil to Qatar, said global markets would be oversupplied by between 0.5 and 1 million tonnes of aluminium this year, up from a previous estimate of 0.5 million tonnes, as Chinese production exceeds a deficit in the rest of the world.

U.S. peer Alcoa said earlier this month it expected supply to outpace global demand by 760,000 tonnes this year, some 400,000 tonnes higher than its previous forecast, as China had not cut output as much as expected..

($1 = 8.2342 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Mark Potter)