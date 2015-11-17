* Seeks to delay 2016, 2017 debt repayments

* Says bond holders risk large losses if plan is rejected

* Sees debt of close to $1 bln as unacceptably high

OSLO, Nov 17 Norwegian paper maker Norske Skog sought on Tuesday to delay bond repayments due in the next two years and cut debt in the hope of repairing its finances and avoid a more radical restructuring.

The maker of newsprint and other paper for the publishing industry has seen years of declining revenues as consumers and advertisers move to online sources for news and entertainment, while its debt, measured in foreign currency, has surged.

"The sharp weakening of the Norwegian krone has increased the net interest bearing debt and squeezed our book equity to an unacceptable level," Chief Executive Sven Ombudstvedt said in a statement.

The company separately told Reuters its net interest bearing debt stood at 8.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($963.60 million), with $108 million due for repayment in June 2016 and 212 million euros due in June 2017.

The company said it wanted holders of senior notes due in 2016 to exchange their claims for unsecured notes in 2019, and for senior notes due the following year to be exchanged for a mix of unsecured notes due in June 2026 and perpetual notes.

"If the transaction is successfully completed, we can avoid a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring in the foreseeable future," Norske Skog said, while adding an unsuccessful outcome could trigger a significant or total loss in value for 2016 and 2017 notes.

Adding to its problems, the company said competition had been tougher than expected in 2015 as producers of newsprint fought for market share.

"The outlook for 2016 is for an improved pricing environment; however, the lost contribution in 2015 is unlikely to be compensated in the first half of 2016," it said.

Under the proposal, 2016 and 2017 bonds would be converted to later maturities at discounts to their current face value, thereby reducing the debt, the company added.

Swedbank debt analyst Paal Ringholm said some of Norske Skog's bonds had been traded at discounts of more than 50 percent to the face value.

"The company doesn't have sustainability to serve its overall debt, so it makes sense to restructure it," Ringholm said.

Moody's rates Norske Skog's senior unsecured debt at Caa3, while S&P has a CCC rating with a negative outlook.

The offer to exchange debt for longer maturities expires on Dec. 16.

Norske Skog shares traded 5.2 percent lower at 0809 GMT against a 0.8 percent rise for the Norwegian benchmark index.

($1 = 8.7173 Norwegian crowns)

($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Potter)